Insider Buying: Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,214. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

