Insider Buying: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00.

GTES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 672,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,148. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 467,512 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.