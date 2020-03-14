Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Buys 850,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Gary Guidry bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,437,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 2,783,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,031. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

