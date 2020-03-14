Insider Buying: OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,653,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,952,051. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneMain stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 1,209,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,694. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,801,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

