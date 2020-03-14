Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) CEO Joseph Coccaro acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $12,090.00.

Shares of BSBK stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 82,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,549. PCSB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

