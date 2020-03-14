Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) CEO Buys $116,820.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00.

SWX stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 597,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $92.94.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.