Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $19,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TPB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 192,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

