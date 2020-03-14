Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 8,161 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.02. 1,599,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

