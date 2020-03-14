Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 3,142 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at C$452,795.52.

ELD traded down C$1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.96. 2,397,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.