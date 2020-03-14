Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells 12,607 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,065,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00.

NYSE RNG traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,985. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -272.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 796,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,792,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.81.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

