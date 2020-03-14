Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 20,044 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SILK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 390,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

