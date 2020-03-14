Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 11112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

