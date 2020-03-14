Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 11112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

