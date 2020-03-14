Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post sales of $369.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.54 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $359.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 1,285,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,358. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

