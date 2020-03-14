Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,440. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

