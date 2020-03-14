Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $8.89 on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,568,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,396,314. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.