International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 315,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 60.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.