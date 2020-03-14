International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.
NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 315,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
