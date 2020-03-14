International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.74

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 31525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

