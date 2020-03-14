Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,999,000 after acquiring an additional 197,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,182,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $16,060,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 1,273,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,742. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $599,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

