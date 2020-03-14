IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
IIN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.
Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,270. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $28.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IntriCon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 89,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
