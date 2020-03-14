IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IIN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,270. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IntriCon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 89,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

