Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.98. 41,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

