Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

