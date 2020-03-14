InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 322,410 shares of company stock worth $2,601,479 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.08%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

