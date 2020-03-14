IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.45 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx, Bithumb and ABCC. IOST has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $36.45 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00486091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.05358538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00060658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018817 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BigONE, Binance, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, Huobi, Bitkub, IDEX, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Kucoin, BitMax, OKEx, CoinZest, DragonEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, BitMart, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Coineal, IDAX, Livecoin, Bitrue and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

