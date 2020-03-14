iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1,573.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,203,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,367,090. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.