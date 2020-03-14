iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $12.17 on Friday, reaching $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

