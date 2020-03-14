iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. 6,177,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,728. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.