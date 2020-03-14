iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 354.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $8.98 on Friday, hitting $160.72. 1,217,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.01 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

