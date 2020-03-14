J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Shares of J Alexanders stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 208,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,486. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. J Alexanders has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

