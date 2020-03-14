J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,861 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 1,162,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

