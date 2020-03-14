J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Update

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $103.05. 1,918,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. J M Smucker has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

