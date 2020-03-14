J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.85

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.85 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 24483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.