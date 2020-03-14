J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

