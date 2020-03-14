Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $153,255.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $6.80 on Friday, hitting $111.35. 1,097,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,368. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
