Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $153,255.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $6.80 on Friday, hitting $111.35. 1,097,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,368. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

