Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $25,283.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00489991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.05031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00037244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00058083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

