Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 19,398,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

