JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $249.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.10.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $28.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.00. 977,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,843,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

