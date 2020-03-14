JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $48.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.47.

NYSE COP traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 17,203,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

