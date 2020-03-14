JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $49.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 548,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,904. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 154,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

