Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 2,716,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,928. The company has a market cap of $238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.