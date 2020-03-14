Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. 3,478,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,803. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after acquiring an additional 401,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.