Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

