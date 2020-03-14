Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE KOP traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 291,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.42. Koppers has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.