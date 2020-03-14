Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 504,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.88 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.07. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

