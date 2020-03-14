Lake Street Capital Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 209,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Clarus by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Clarus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clarus by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.