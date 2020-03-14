Lake Street Capital Trims Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

