Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,795,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,288. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

