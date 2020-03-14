Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.21.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,795,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,288. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.