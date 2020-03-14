Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.25

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.25 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 13235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.54.

Get Lear alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.