Ledger Susan St. Sells 17,338 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,853,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15.

On Friday, December 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $196,547.38.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,612. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Splunk from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

